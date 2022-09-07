Mexico - Hurricane KAY update and floods (GDACS, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2022)

Hurricane KAY continued moving northwestward over the Ocean well off the coast of western Mexico. On 7 September at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 410 km south-west of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h (Cat. 1 Hurricane).

On 7-9 September, KAY is expected to continue moving northwestward over the Ocean along the western coast of Baja California Peninsula, weakening.

Over the next 48 hours, heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges are forecast over north-western Mexico mainland and the Baja California Peninsula. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning over most of the Baja California Peninsula.