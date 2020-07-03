Mexico Hits Highest Covid-19 Positive Test Rate As 1 Million Masks Arrive From Direct Relief

Deliveries have been aided by government agencies, local manufacturers, and an Academy Award-winning film director

By Noah Smith

JULY 2, 2020 4:42 PM

Mexico currently has the highest Covid-19 positive testing rate in the world, according to Bloomberg News, at about 50%. With at least 216,852 confirmed cases overall, according to the World Health Organization, it has the 11th highest case total in the world. At least 28,500 people in Mexico have died from Covid-19.

To address the rising case count, Direct Relief is donating 1 million surgical masks from the U.S. to 155 public health care facilities across Mexico.

The donation adds to the more than 330,00 masks, 10,000 goggles, 40,000 faceshields, 489,000 gloves, and 48,000 gowns and coveralls delivered already by Direct Relief to Mexican hospitals and nonprofits responding to Covid-19.

Not included in this total are 100,000 KN95 masks donated to Mexican NGO Fundacion IMSS by two-time Academy Award-winning film director Alfonso Cuarón., which Direct Relief helped import.

Direct Relief, which has operated as registered national NGO in Mexico since 2014, has supported Mexico’s response to Covid-19 since the pandemic began, coordinating with a range of public agencies and businesses.

The Mexican Social Security Institute, the National Nutrition Institute, the Mexican Consulate in California, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have collected and relayed medical supply needs while several Mexico-based medical manufacturers have committed in-kind donations to Direct Relief of medical resources. PricewaterhouseCoopers has worked to identify additional PPE vendors and helped developed a distribution plan that aligns supply with demand

Along with PPE, Direct Relief received Bepanthen (skin cream) from Bayer to be distributed to frontline health workers experiencing skin irritation from PPE. Johnson & Johnson also contributed nonprescription medications and supplies, and The Coca Cola Foundation supported Direct Relief’s response with a $791,000 grant, which was used to purchase PPE.

Additional reporting contributed by Eduardo Mendoza.