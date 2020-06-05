Mexico, Guatemala - Tropical Storm CRISTOBAL update (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, UN OCHA, SMN, INSIVUMEH, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 June 2020)

Tropical Storm CRISTOBAL was downgraded to a tropical depression, as it moves east-northeast over the Yucatan Peninsula. On 5 June at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located around the Mexico-Guatemala border, approximately 95 km south-east of Escarcega City (Campeche State, south-east Mexico), with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h.

CRISTOBAL is currently causing heavy rain, which triggers flooding and landslies across south Mexico and parts of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, already affected by the passage of tropical storm AMANDA on 30-31 May.

CRISTOBAL is expected to move northwards over the Yucatan Peninsula as a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds up to 55 km/h. Then, it is forecast to enter the southern Gulf of Mexico on 6 June, and move towards south USA.