Mexico
Mexico - Forest fire (Government of Mexico, SMN Mexico, JRC-GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 March 2021)
- Several forest fires have broken out across northern Mexico, resulting in population displacement and damage.
- In particular, the "Pinalosa Fire" has spread across Coahuila and Nuevo León States (north-eastern Mexico), burning at least 7,000 ha of forest. According to the media, the fire has caused damage to more than 80 houses and displaced about 400 people.
- National authorities report that as of 24 March, there are 61 active forest fires across 20 States of Mexico, that have burnt an area of approximately 14,160 ha.
- High temperature, light precipitation and strong wind across Coahuila and Nuevo León could favour the spread of fires. According to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire danger forecast is from very high to extreme over most of northern and central Mexico on 25-26 March.
- Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated in rapid mapping mode on 25 March to provide damage assessment of the affected area in Coahuila and Nuevo León States (EMSR506).