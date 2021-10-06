Mexico

Mexico - Floods, update (SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 October 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Floods caused by heavy rain continue to affect Querétaro State (central Mexico), resulting in an increased human impact.
  • According to media, at least four people have died and two others are missing. Several areas of Santiago de Querétaro City (central-western Querétaro) have been damaged by floods, while more than 2,400 people have been displaced and about 3,500 houses affected, after the overflow of the San Juan River.
  • On September 19, the water spill from a dam in Tequisquiapan Municipality (central-eastern Querétaro) caused flooding and the displacement of hundreds of families.
  • Light to locally moderate rain is forecast over Querétaro State on 6-7 October.

Related Content