07 Sep 2018

Mexico - Floods (SMN, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 September 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Sep 2018 View Original

Heavy rain has been affecting several areas of north-east Mexico over the past few days causing flash floods.
According to media reports, as of 7 September, 2 500 houses have been damaged due to the overflow of Arroyo El Soldado river in Piedras Negras, Coahuila State. At least 10 000 people have been been reportedly affected by the floods.
Over the next 48 hours, more heavy rain with local thunderstorms may occur over the already affected areas.

