Mexico

Mexico - Floods (SMN, CENAPRED, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • On 27 July, the passage of Tropical Cyclone HANNA across the northern States of Mexico (mainly Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo León) has resulted in casualties and damage.

  • According to media reports, at least 4 people died (of which 2 in Coahuila and 2 others in Tamaulipas) and 6 are missing. In addition, 45 people were evacuated and 268 houses were flooded.

  • On 29-30 July, heavy rain and strong wind are expected over most parts of central and southern States.

Related Content