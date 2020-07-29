Mexico
Mexico - Floods (SMN, CENAPRED, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2020)
On 27 July, the passage of Tropical Cyclone HANNA across the northern States of Mexico (mainly Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo León) has resulted in casualties and damage.
According to media reports, at least 4 people died (of which 2 in Coahuila and 2 others in Tamaulipas) and 6 are missing. In addition, 45 people were evacuated and 268 houses were flooded.
On 29-30 July, heavy rain and strong wind are expected over most parts of central and southern States.