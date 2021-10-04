Mexico
Mexico - Floods (Servicio Meterological Nacional (SMN), media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 October 2021)
Heavy rain has been affecting Querétaro State over the past few days, causing floods and rivers to overflow (especially the San Juan River) and leading to casualties and damage. The most affected Municipalities are Santiago de Querétaro, San Juan del Río and Tequisquiapan.
According to media reports, two people have died and more than 2,400 people have been evacuated across the State.
For the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain is forecast over most parts of the affected State.