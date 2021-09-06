Mexico - Floods (Government of Morelos, SMN, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2021)

On 3-4 September, floods caused by heavy rain were reported across Municipalities of Morelos State (south-central Mexico), resulting in casualties. According to reports from the Government of Morelos, at least four people died and one is missing in Tlayacapan Municipality (north-eastern Morelos). More than 310 houses have been damaged, affecting at least 1,020 people. Moderate to strong rain is forecast over most of Morelos on 6-7 September.