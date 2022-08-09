Mexico - Floods (Floodlist, Proteccion Civil Sonora, media, SMN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 August 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting north-western Mexico (in particular the Sonora State) since 5 August, causing flash floods, floods and river overflow (particularly the Cabullona River) that have resulted in casualties and damage.

National authorities and media report, as of 9 August, two fatalities, one rescued person and several flooded roads across the capital Hermosillo (central Sonora State). In addition, same sources also report five rescued people in Agua Prieta Municipality and four more rescued people in Nogales Municipality (nortern Sonora State, both bordering with Arizona, USA).