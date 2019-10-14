14 Oct 2019

Mexico - Floods (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original

  • Heavy rain and subsequent flooding in Baja California Sur (north-western Mexico) on 12 October, has resulted in one death and injured 4 in Los Cabos.

  • According to the national authorities, floods caused material damage to buildings and streets in different communities in southern Baja California Sur. Several people have been evacuated to shelters in Los Cabos and the authorities are providing assistance to those affected.

  • As of 14 October, red alerts for extremely heavy rain have been issued for Baja California Sur and north-western states. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to affect north-west Mexico over the next 24 hours.

