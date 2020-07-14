Mexico - Floods and landslide (Civil Protection Oaxaca, SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 July 2020)

On 11-13 July, heavy rain caused floods and a landslide in Oaxaca State, leading to casualties and extensive damage.

National authorities reported 2 fatalities. Following the landslide several communities became isolated in Huautla de Jiménez Municipality. Damage due to flood water and river overflow was reported in more than 10 municipalities of Oaxaca.

Moderate to locally heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong wind are expected over Oaxaca on 14-15 July.