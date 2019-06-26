26 Jun 2019

Mexico - Flood (SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Jun 2019 View Original
  • Heavy rainfall triggered floods across Tamaulipas State close to the US border on 25 June, leading to casualties.
  • As of 26 June, one death has been reported in Loma Blanca (Reynosa municipality). There are at least 57 affected neighbourhoods and damage to two regional hospitals. Power outrages have been reported and communities evacuated across northern Tamaulipas and southern Texas State (USA).
  • Mexican and US authorities preventively closed the Anzaldúas and Hidalgo international bridges.
  • Heavy rainfall is forecast over Tamaulipas over 26-27 June.

