Mexico - Flood (SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 July 2019)

Strong winds and heavy rains that have affected Jalisco State (central-west Mexico) in the past days have triggered flooding and resulted in some casualties and material damage. As of 9 July, media report one fatality in the city of Guadalajara. Flooding has caused damage in urban areas, while power outages occurred in several parts of the city. A meteorological alert for heavy rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorms has been issued for the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracryz e Oaxaca, while rainfall is forecast over Jalisco State on 9 July.