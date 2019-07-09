09 Jul 2019

Mexico - Flood (SMN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Jul 2019 View Original

Strong winds and heavy rains that have affected Jalisco State (central-west Mexico) in the past days have triggered flooding and resulted in some casualties and material damage. As of 9 July, media report one fatality in the city of Guadalajara. Flooding has caused damage in urban areas, while power outages occurred in several parts of the city. A meteorological alert for heavy rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorms has been issued for the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracryz e Oaxaca, while rainfall is forecast over Jalisco State on 9 July.

