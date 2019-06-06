Mexico - Flood (Government of Mexico, National Civil Defense, Meteorologia Mexico, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 June 2019)

Heavy rainfall has hit Mexico in recent days, generating flooding in western areas of the country.

According to media reports, as of 6 June at 8.00 UTC, five people died in Jalisco and one person is still missing following flooding from the Apango and Salsipuedes rivers, in San Gabriel municipality. Floodwaters and mudslides caused damage to roads, bridges and at least 1,000 houses. The affected areas are also experiencing water and power shortage.

Heavy rainfall, hail and thunderstorms are expected to continue affecting Jalisco State over 6-7 June.