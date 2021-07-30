Skip to main content
Mexico
Mexico - Flash floods (SMN, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2021)
- Heavy rainfall in the last week caused flash floods in northern Mexico, notably in Sonora State.
- Media report one fatality, several damaged buildings and a number of flooded roads across Heroica Nogales City area (northern Sonora State).
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy to locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Sonora State.
