Mexico

Mexico - Flash floods (SMN, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2021)

  • Heavy rainfall in the last week caused flash floods in northern Mexico, notably in Sonora State.
  • Media report one fatality, several damaged buildings and a number of flooded roads across Heroica Nogales City area (northern Sonora State).
  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy to locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Sonora State.

