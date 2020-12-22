Mexico
Mexico - Flash floods (media, SNM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 December 2020)
Heavy rainfall has been affecting central and southern Mexico (in particular Veracruz State) since 20 December, causing rivers to overflow (particularly the Oro River, near the Gulf of Mexico) and triggering flash floods that have resulted in casualties.
Media report, as of 22 December, 4 fatalities, 3 people missing and 5 more injured in San Andrés Tuxtla Municipality (southern Veracruz).
Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast over southern States on the Gulf of Mexico (including Veracruz), and over parts of Yucatan Peninsula.