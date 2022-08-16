Mexico

Mexico - Flash Floods (Government of Sonora, SMN, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 August 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • On 13 August, flash floods caused by heavy rainfall were reported across Sonora State (north-western Mexico), affecting particularly Nogales City and resulting in casualties.
  • According to national authorities, three people died and 11 others were rescued in different parts of Nogales. Damage was reported to a number of roads and bridges.
  • On 16-17 August, very to locally very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorm is forecast over western Mexico, including Sonora State.

Related Content