Mexico
Mexico - Flash Floods (Government of Sonora, SMN, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 August 2022)
News and Press Release
- On 13 August, flash floods caused by heavy rainfall were reported across Sonora State (north-western Mexico), affecting particularly Nogales City and resulting in casualties.
- According to national authorities, three people died and 11 others were rescued in different parts of Nogales. Damage was reported to a number of roads and bridges.
- On 16-17 August, very to locally very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and hailstorm is forecast over western Mexico, including Sonora State.