Mexico - Earthquake ( GDACS, USGS, SSN Mexico, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2022)

An earthquake of 6.2M at a depth of 10 km occurred off the coast of north-western Mexico on 22 November at 16.39 UTC (8.39 local time). The epicentre of the earthquake was offshore, approximately 30 km west of Camalú Town (San Quintín Municipality, north-western Baja California State).

Several aftershocks with a maximum magnitude of 4.5 M have been recorded in the area. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 21,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.