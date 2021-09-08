Mexico - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, SSN, Civil Protection Guerrero State, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 September 2021)

An earthquake of 7.0 M (7.1 M as reported by the National Seismic Service of Mexico - SSN) at a depth of 20 km occurred in southern Guerrero State on 8 September at 01.47 UTC (20.47 local time). The epicentre was located in the area of Acapulco City. A tsunami of 50 cm was recorded over the coast of Acapulco City. At least nine aftershocks with magnitude up to 5.2 M have been recorded in the area by the SSN. Up to 985,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 274,000 to strong shaking. According to media reports, one person died across Coyuca de Benitez Municipality (north of Acapulco), several buildings have been damaged and a number of power outages occurred. The Civil Protection of Guerrero State reports evacuated people in Chilpancingo City (Guerrero State). The earthquake was felt also in the area of Mexico City.