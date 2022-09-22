Mexico - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, National Civil Protection Coordination of Mexico) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2022)

A new strong earthquake of 6.8 M at a depth of 21 km hit again western Mexico on 22 September at 6.16 UTC (1.16 local time). The epicentre was located in southern Michoacán State, approximately 46 km south-souhwest of Aguililla City. The epicentre is also located 36 km east of the 7.6 M earthquake occurred on 19 September where at least two people died.
USGS PAGER estimates that up to 9,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 41,000 to strong shaking.
According to the National Civil Protection Coordination of Mexico, the eathquake has been felt across several States of Mexico but no initial reports of any damage or casualties has been reported.