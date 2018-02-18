18 Feb 2018

Mexico - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, Mexico Civil Protection,Oaxaca Civil Protection, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Feb 2018 View Original

  • No major damage has been reported since an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred in the state of Oaxaca on 16 February at 23:39 UTC. 2 people were injured, and 436 houses are reported damaged.

  • A military helicopter being used to survey the earthquake damage crashed as it attempted to land. Latest reports say 13 people were killed and 16 injured. All victims were on the ground.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.