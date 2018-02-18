Mexico - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, Mexico Civil Protection,Oaxaca Civil Protection, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2018)
No major damage has been reported since an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred in the state of Oaxaca on 16 February at 23:39 UTC. 2 people were injured, and 436 houses are reported damaged.
A military helicopter being used to survey the earthquake damage crashed as it attempted to land. Latest reports say 13 people were killed and 16 injured. All victims were on the ground.