Mexico - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, Mexico Civil Protection,Oaxaca Civil Protection, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2018)

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 at a depth of 24 km occurred in the State of Oaxaca, southern Pacific Coast of Mexico, on 16 February at 23:39 UTC. The epicentre was located 37 kilometres northeast of Pinotepa, in Oaxaca State. After the earthquake, there have been registered 261 aftershocks including a 5.8 magnitude one.

The National Emergency Committee has informed that there are no dead people due to the earthquake. In Pinotepa, there were two people injured and in the city of Santiago Jamiltepec, close to the epicentre, there were 50 houses damaged and the main hospital has suffered damages that affect its normal functioning.

A military helicopter crashed on 16 February, killing two people on the ground. It was carrying the Oaxaca state governor and the Ministry of Interior to the affected areas, neither of whom were seriously harmed.