17 Feb 2018

Mexico - Earthquake (DG ECHO, GDACS, USGS, Mexico Civil Protection,Oaxaca Civil Protection, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Feb 2018 View Original

  • An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 at a depth of 24 km occurred in the State of Oaxaca, southern Pacific Coast of Mexico, on 16 February at 23:39 UTC. The epicentre was located 37 kilometres northeast of Pinotepa, in Oaxaca State. After the earthquake, there have been registered 261 aftershocks including a 5.8 magnitude one.

  • The National Emergency Committee has informed that there are no dead people due to the earthquake. In Pinotepa, there were two people injured and in the city of Santiago Jamiltepec, close to the epicentre, there were 50 houses damaged and the main hospital has suffered damages that affect its normal functioning.

  • A military helicopter crashed on 16 February, killing two people on the ground. It was carrying the Oaxaca state governor and the Ministry of Interior to the affected areas, neither of whom were seriously harmed.

  • Mexican authorities will be conducting damage and needs assessments on the early hours of Saturday 17 February.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.