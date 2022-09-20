Mexico - Earthquake and tsunami (GDACS, USGS, NOAA PTWC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 September 2022)

A strong earthquake of 7.6 M at a depth of 15 km occurred in western Mexico on 19 September at 20.05 UTC (15.05 local time). The epicentre was located inland, very close to the Pacific coast, in southern Michoacán State, approximately 15 km north-east of Maruata Town (near the border with Colima State). USGS PAGER estimates that up to 66,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and 755,000 to strong shaking. The earthquake was followed by an aftershock of 5.3 M at a depth of 10 km occurred offshore approximately 60 km west of the epicentre of the main event. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, the main earthquake triggered a tsunami. As of 19 September at 23.13 UTC, the maximum measured heights are: 0.79 m in Manzanillo Town (Colima) and 0.53 m in Zihuatanejo Town (Guerrero, near the border with Michoacán). Media report, as of 20 September, two fatalities and one injured person across the area of La Placita de Morelos Village (Michoacán) and Manzanillo Town. At least one collapsed and a number of damaged buildings were also reported across the area.