Mexico, Cuba, USA - Hurricane ZETA (GDACS, NOAA, SMN, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 October 2020)

Hurricane ZETA made landfall early on 27 October over northern Quintana Roo State, close to Playa del Carmen City, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (Category 1 Hurricane).

Heavy rain has been reported across the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula, Cuba, and Jamaica. According to media, a landslide in St. Andrew (Jamaica), killed 2 people. Several towns remain isolated in Cuba, after flooding damaged infrastructure in Santiago de Cuba.

ZETA is forecast to move north-west over Yucatan State, reaching Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon of 27 October before approaching the Mississippi Delta early on 29 October.