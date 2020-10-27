Mexico + 3 more

Mexico, Cuba, USA - Hurricane ZETA (GDACS, NOAA, SMN, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 October 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Hurricane ZETA made landfall early on 27 October over northern Quintana Roo State, close to Playa del Carmen City, with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (Category 1 Hurricane).

  • Heavy rain has been reported across the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula, Cuba, and Jamaica. According to media, a landslide in St. Andrew (Jamaica), killed 2 people. Several towns remain isolated in Cuba, after flooding damaged infrastructure in Santiago de Cuba.

  • ZETA is forecast to move north-west over Yucatan State, reaching Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon of 27 October before approaching the Mississippi Delta early on 29 October.

  • A hurricane warning is in effect for coastal areas from northern Quintana Roo to central Yucatan State.

Related Content