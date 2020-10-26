Mexico, Cuba - Tropical Storm ZETA (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2020)

New Tropical Storm ZETA's centre was approximately 400 km south-east of Cozumel Island (off the eastern coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula) on 26 October at 3.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h.

ZETA is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane before making landfall over Cozumel Island and northern Quintana Roo State, near Playa del Carmen Town on the morning of 27 October, with maximum sustained winds of 120-140 km/h.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for residents in coastal areas of northern Quintana Roo.