Mexico - Coal mine collapse (CONAGUA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 June 2021)

  • A coal mine located in Múzquiz Municipality (Coahuila State, northern Mexico) collapsed on 4 June, resulting in casualties. The event has been triggered by flood.
  • According to media reports, four people have died and three are still missing. The authorities are conducting the search and rescue operations.
  • For the next 24 hours, drier conditions are expected over Múzquiz Municipality.

