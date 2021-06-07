Skip to main content
Mexico
Mexico - Coal mine collapse (CONAGUA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 June 2021)
News and Press Release
- A coal mine located in Múzquiz Municipality (Coahuila State, northern Mexico) collapsed on 4 June, resulting in casualties. The event has been triggered by flood.
- According to media reports, four people have died and three are still missing. The authorities are conducting the search and rescue operations.
- For the next 24 hours, drier conditions are expected over Múzquiz Municipality.
