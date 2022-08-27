Mexico: Central America & Mexico Migration Crisis - Emergency Appeal No. MDR43008 - Country Operational Strategy

Mexico Funding requirement: CHF 2.5 million

IFRC Secretariat Funding requirement: CHF 28 million

Federation-wide funding requirement: CHF 18 million

DESCRIPTION OF THE EVENT

The migratory phenomenon in Mexico can only be understood if it is approached from the historical and social aspects that have triggered massive population displacements to the United States. The main causes include economic, social and political issues, armed violence, and disasters.

The current migration crisis has worsened as a result of the impacts derived from COVID-19, which have deepened pre-existing crises and have led to a decrease in the living conditions of millions of people who are forced to leave their countries of origin.

According to the IOM's Missing Migrants Project, the 4,000 deaths at the Mexico-United States border is nearly five times as many as the combined death tolls of all other routes recorded. The leading cause of death is drowning, at 1,750; suffering accidental deaths, vehicle accidents, sickness/lack of access to adequate healthcare, violence, and the lack of shelter, food or water.

As a result of the pandemic and subsequent border closures, migration flows stagnated. Since 2021, however, there has been a continuous increase in irregular migration according to US and Mexican authorities surpassing figures from 2019.

During the first months of 2022, detention events registered by the Office of Customs and Border Control (CBP) increased sharply. In January, 154,812 detention events were registered, with 165,894 in February and 221,303 in March. There was a 53.6% increase when comparing data from the first quarter of 2021 to the same period in the current year (in 2021, there were 352,790 events, compared with 542,009 in 2022).

Despite a decrease in the number of foreigners presented by the immigration authority in Mexico, during the first months of 2022, a year-on-year increase was observed of around 107.9%.

In June 2022, 53 migrants were found dead in an abandoned truck in the US state of Texas. This smuggling episode illustrates the need for safety, information, and protection for migrants along their journey, with most starting out in Central America. Among the dead were 27 Mexican nationals, 14 Hondurans, eight Guatemalans and two Salvadorans.

Migratory movements in Mexico are mainly along the traditional routes through the Gulf, the Pacific and Central Mexico, but in recent times, a large diversification of routes has been identified, extending to large areas of the country, including rural areas and hostile territories where the risk for people increases.

It is evident that the flows and means of transportation in Mexico have changed, as areas that are not traditional transit zones for migrants have begun to experience a steady increase, with most local governments lacking a clear strategy and resources to deal with the shifting flows.

Severity of humanitarian conditions

1. Impact on accessibility, availability, quality, use and awareness of goods and services.

Migrants face many obstacles along their route, due to their legal status, stigma, discrimination, limited purchasing power, language, and cultural barriers. As a result, they are excluded from basic services. Due to these conditions, there are significant limitations in the ability to access services that would allow them to exercise their rights to health, protection, justice, food, housing, and education, among others.

Within the Mexican territory, the availability and type of services vary with respect to the social, political, and economic context. However, in most cases, migrants cannot make use of public services due to the previously mentioned obstacles and in some cases, are left at the expense of the actions of private actors or without any type of assistance and protection.

This difficult access to public and private services has worsened as a result of migration policies and migration containment strategies, since in most cases, migrants are left without access to services that would allow them to live in dignity and away from dangerous conditions that violate their wellbeing. Factors inherent to the migrant, such as the fear of being discovered by immigration authorities and being deported, also generate a worrying exclusion from the few services available.

2. Impact on physical and mental well-being

The adverse conditions in which people move and the restrictive migration policies that tend to limit people’s mobility have made the migration process more difficult, as more and more dangerous routes, means of transportation and methods are used that put people at risk as they travel through these countries to reach their destination. This situation deepens the conditions of vulnerability, exposing them to health problems, exploitation, violence, extortion, human trafficking, sexual violence, kidnapping and forced enlistment by the perpetrators of violence. Mobility under such conditions has a high impact on people’s integrity, profoundly altering their physical, mental and social well-being.

Given the volume of the migratory flows and the challenging conditions of the Mexican territory, the humanitarian implications for migrants have increased the number of reported deaths. The IOM reported that 651 people lost their lives trying to cross the border between Mexico and the United States – the highest figure since 2014. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported the main causes of death of Mexican persons attempting to cross the MexicoUS border as: dehydration, drowning, accidents, health complications, and hypothermia.

Regarding the impact on mental well-being, studies on mental health and migration have indicated a high prevalence of mental disorders in migrants, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse disorders. The psychosocial impact suffered by migrant populations varies according to the realities on the ground, the social and state response at different stages of the migration process, as well as the resources that everyone possesses to cope with the situation.

3. Risks & vulnerabilities

The most vulnerable migrant populations, i.e., those whose characteristics and/or conditions aggravate their situation, include unaccompanied children, victims of gender-based violence, people suffering from diseases, victims of crimes such as mass kidnappings and human trafficking, senior citizens, and people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, among others. These populations find themselves in vulnerable situations that prevent or hinder access to fulfilling their most basic rights, including to health and food, which in turn, exposes them to substantial risks, significantly impacting their physical and mental well-being.

In terms of social threats and risks, different organisations have pointed out the significant violence and human rights violations suffered by migrants in transit through Mexico. Given the tightening and increase of migration policies and border zone controls, the routes that migrants follow have also had to be modified, forcing them to choose increasingly longer and more dangerous areas, where they are subjected to strong climatic changes, aggression, and abuse.

Another important risk in transit has been the increase in violence in Mexico, due to the strengthening of groups that resort to violence. The incursion of these groups in the migratory context has caused the migrant population to be more frequent victims of various crimes. In addition, in recent years, these groups have been responsible for “regulating” and “organising” the trafficking of migrants between Mexico and the United States, resulting in increasingly dangerous and uncertain scenarios.

The above is combined with racist, xenophobic and intolerant attitudes of some receiving communities, which only aggravates the journey of migrants, as they are constant victims of discrimination, segregation and violence.