01 Sep 2019

Mexico: Authorities take important step by announcing that they will accept the competence of the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances

Report
from Amnesty International
Published on 30 Aug 2019 View Original

In reaction to the public statement by Under Secretary for Human Rights Alejandro Encinas announcing Mexico's intention to promptly accept the competence of the Committee against Enforced Disappearances to receive and consider cases of disappeared persons in Mexico, Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty International's Americas Director, stated:

"The Mexican government's announcement is an important sign of its willingness to achieve justice, truth, and reparation in cases of enforced disappearance in the country. This issue, which for years has cast a shadow over human rights in Mexico, requires all available efforts and resources to find a solution. Amnesty International looks forward to the prompt implementation of this decision and will continue to monitor the situation of disappeared persons in the country, aware that it will only change with a strong commitment from all authorities."

As for Tania Reneaum, Executive Director of Amnesty International Mexico, she said:

"The announcement of the upcoming acceptance of jurisdiction responds at last to the continuous call, not only from our organization, but also from the collectives of disappeared persons who still do not have certain information from the State about the whereabouts of their loved ones. This is a good step towards recognizing the responsibility of the State in the disappearance of persons, and we hope it will be the beginning of a path of certainties to which the more than 40,000 families who continue to suffer the pain of uncertainty are entitled.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Carlos Mendoza: +52 55 4145 7003, carlos.mendoza@amnesty.org

