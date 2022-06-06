Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (30 May - 5 June 2022) as of 6 June 2022

REGIONAL: 2022 HURRICANE SEASON

Hurricane Agatha, the Pacific’s first hurricane of 2022, made landfall over southern Mexico as a category 2 hurricane, the strongest hurricane recorded in Mexico in May, killing at least 9 people, per authorities. The storm also knocked out power in coastal communities, since restored, and left damage to road infrastructure via mudslides, as well as causing flooding to homes.

After crossing Mexico, Agatha’s remnants gradually strengthened on a north-eastward track, bringing heavy rainfall across parts of western and central Cuba, where authorities report at least two deaths in the capital of Havana. Nearly 2,000 people in Havana evacuated their homes and some 50,000 people were left without power.

The system is now in the eastern Atlantic as Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic season and now about 130 miles north-east of Bermuda, where tropical storm conditions are expected to continue on the island for the remainder of the day. Authorities have shuttered schools, businesses and public offices, while clean-up crews are currently clearing roads of felled trees.

CENTRAL AMERICA & MEXICO: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

HONDURAS

Honduras has seen irregular migration skyrocket to nearly 38,000 entries on the year as of 29 May 2022, the bulk of it coming in the past two months (31,817 entries since 14 March) and through the Danlí and Trojes municipalities (20,400 and 7,200, respectively), per information from the National Migration Institute (INM). INM data shows that Danlí and Trojes together accounted nearly 2,000 irregular entries between 2014 and 2021, indicating that migration through the small and remote municipalities in the El Paraíso department has grown nearly 13 times over in 2022.

MEXICO

At least 11,000 migrants are reportedly departing the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the Guatemalan border to head north for the United States, potentially becoming the largest caravan ever seen in the country. Per the Centre for Human Dignification NGO in Mexico, the group may grow to include as many as 15,000 people. Nearly 70 per cent of the group is women, children and elderly adults, with the group seeking to travel a well-known coastal route along the Pacific, parts of which are dealing with the recent impact of hurricane Agatha.

The group is comprised of migrants from frequently recorded countries of origin such as El Salvador, Guatemala,

Honduras and Haiti, as well from other Latin American countries such as Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from countries from outside the continent, including India, Bangladesh and several countries in Africa. Tapachula has taken on an increasing number of migrants in recent months, with people taking to city parks and shelters at twice or three times previous rates. Certain shelters that usually host about 400 people are now hosting nearly 2,000.