Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (24-30 October 2022) as of 31 October

2.3M+ MIGRANTS ENCOUNTERED BY US BORDER OFFICIALS DURING THE 2022 FISCAL YEAR

850+ MIGRANTS DIED ATTEMPTING TO CROSS THE US-MEXICO BORDER IN THE 2022 FISCAL YEAR

CENTRAL AMERICA & MEXICO: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

During the 2022 fiscal year, US border officials encountered nearly 2.4 million migrants at the US-Mexico border, a 37 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year, when around 1.7 million encounters were recorded. This past fiscal year, which ended on 30 September 2022, was also the deadliest for migrants attempting to cross the US-Mexico border, with more than 850 killed on their journey to the US, many as a result of drowning or heat exhaustion. This represents a 56 per cent increase compared to the previous record high of 546 migrant deaths recorded in fiscal year 2021.

For the first time, more Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans were encountered by US border officials than migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, along with significant arrivals of Brazilians, Ecuadorians and Haitians as well as extra-regional migrants, including Ukrainian, Indian and Turkish nationals. Migrants from outside Mexico and northern Central America accounted for around 43 per cent of encounters at the US-Mexico border during the 2022 fiscal year, up from just 4 per cent 5 years ago, a telling sign of the demographic shift in migration flows within the region.

However, since the roll out of the new USMexico migration plan for Venezuelans, the number of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border and those traveling through the perilous Darién Gap on the Colombia-Panama border have fallen drastically. US officials say that about 150 Venezuelans are crossing the border from Mexico daily, down from around 1,200 before the new policy.

In Panama, meanwhile, officials report a significant reduction in migration through the Darién Gap, down from its weekly peak of around 4,400 to some 1,600 migrant arrivals on average in the last few weeks. For instance, on 27 October, nearly 480 migrants entered the country from Colombia via the Darién Gap, of which less than 55 were Venezuelan nationals, according to Panamanian authorities. This shows a considerable drop off in Venezuelan migration through Darién Province compared to last month, when almost 80 per cent of migrants entering Panama daily were Venezuelan nationals.

The US-Mexico policy has effectively curbed Venezuelan migration flows through Darién and toward the US border while around 7,500 applications have been processed for ‘humanitarian parole’ under the new scheme, potentially allowing successful applicants to temporarily live and work in the US legally. Despite this, the policy has left tens of thousands of Venezuelans stuck in Mexico and neighbouring Central American countries facing increasingly precarious conditions and protection risks.

Last week, the first repatriation flight for Venezuelans from Mexico took place, voluntarily returning some 300 Venezuelans to their home country. In Panama, repatriation flights continue from the country’s capital, Panama City, with around 900 Venezuelans already returned to Venezuela. Still, most migrants who cannot afford costly return flights home remain stuck in transit countries, overwhelming already limited shelter capacities.