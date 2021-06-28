Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (21-27 June 2021), as of 28 June 2021

KEY FIGURES

1.04M NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FROM 21-27 JUNE 2021

242.1M COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES ADMINISTERED IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN

MEXICO

The sustained decrease from record single-day highs of 22,000 cases and 1,400 deaths in January 2021 are experiencing a moderate reversal, with cases picking back up from under 3,000 a day at the beginning of May to more than 4,000 a day. Official data shows a daily average of 3,086 new cases during the first 21 days of June, a 38.7 per cent increase from the daily average in May, while daily COVID-19 deaths have increased 70 per cent in June compared to May.

Analysts say Mexico is dealing with third wave of infections that is less pronounced and more localized, due to rising cases in 10 of Mexico’s 32 states, as well as the capital of Mexico City.

Mexico’s 40.7 million administered COVID-19 vaccine dose have reached about 17.5 million with both doses (14 per cent of the population) and 11.1 million with an initial dose (8.6 per cent of the population.)

CHILE

The Ministry of Health reported 2,700 new COVID-19 cases on 23 June, the first time a single-day count has come in below 3,000 since early March 2021.

The development follows Government orders for a massive lockdown of the Greater Santiago area in recent days to tackle rising infections and hospital occupancies despite managing one of the world’s most far-reaching vaccination campaigns. About 6 out of every 10 people in Chile have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, with 9.75 million people being fully vaccinated and 2.46 million awaiting a second dose, or 51 and 13 per cent of the population, respectively.

The Ministry of Health adds they have reached just over 80 per cent of the target population (12.2 million people) with their first dose since beginning vaccinations more than five months ago, an achievement the Ministry qualifies as a major milestone in national immunization efforts.

CUBA

The BioCubaFarma pharmaceutical organization reports that their Soberana 2 COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown a 62 per cent efficacy with just two of its three doses, offering the country an encouraging outlook as trials continue. Countries such as Argentina, Jamaica, Mexico and Venezuela have expressed interest in purchasing vaccines from Cuba, who continue to develop five separate vaccine candidates currently in clinical trials.

The development comes as Cuba deals with the worst period of their pandemic; health officials reported 2,055 new cases on 23 June, shattering the previous single-day high of 1,537 reported less than two weeks prior.