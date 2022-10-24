Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (17-23 October 2022) as of 24 October

REGIONAL: 2023 ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

KEY FIGURES

1.4% ECONOMIC GROWTH PROJECTED FOR LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN IN 2023

50% OF FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN HAVE REDUCED FOOD PORTION SIZES FOR ADULTS IN LATIN AMERICA AND THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) says economic activity in the region will slow to 1.4 per cent in 2023, down from a projected 3.2 per cent for 2022. The war in Ukraine continues to generate negative spillover effects across the region, propelling inflationary pressures, greater economic volatility and financial costs, and growing fiscal deficits and public debt burdens as demands on public spending continue to rise.

According to ECLAC, South America will witness the biggest year-to-year decline as it is set to grow just 1.2 per cent in 2023 compared to 3.4 per cent in 2022. Meanwhile, Central America and Mexico will grow 1.7 per cent (2.5 per cent in 2022) and the Caribbean, excluding Guyana, will expand by 3.1 per cent in 2023 (4.3 per cent in 2022).

In 2023, inflation will likely continue to negatively impact not only purchasing power and the cost of living but also production costs, including key agricultural inputs like fertilizer and diesel fuel, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable. Smaller economies, especially small island Caribbean states, which lack economic diversification, rely heavily on imports and struggle with rising debt, will continue to face challenges in fighting inflation and expanding social safety nets to keep pace with mounting vulnerabilities.

This gloomy economic outlook comes as households across the region struggle to bounce back from back-to-back blows leveled by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which have left livelihoods in tatters and significantly exacerbated food insecurity.

According to a recent survey conducted by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), half of households with children in Latin America and the Eastern Caribbean have reduced food portion sizes for adults, while one in ten reduced portion sizes for children. As multisectoral needs grow among the most vulnerable, the survey revealed that just 24 per cent of households with children receive some form of government support, down 19 per cent from 2020, when this figure stood at 43 per cent at the height of the pandemic.