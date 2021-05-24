Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (17-23 May 2021), as of 24 May 2021

KEY FIGURES

1.02M NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FROM 17-23 MAY 2021

140.7M COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES ADMINISTERED IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN

MEXICO

Per the Ministry of Health, COVID-19 cases and deaths have been declining in Mexico for 19 consecutive weeks following record highs in January 2021.

Records show 37,168 new cases in the first 16 days of May for a daily average of 2,323 cases, a 34 per cent drop from the daily average for April and 84 per cent drop compared to January.

The same reporting period saw 3,530 confirmed deaths for a daily average of 221 deaths, a 52 per cent decline relative to daily deaths in April and 79 per cent drop compared to January.

Despite the sustained decline, the states of Baja California, Colima, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas are reporting increases in cases in the first two weeks of May compared to the preceding two weeks. Quintana Roo, in particular, has the country’s highest hospital occupancy rate for general care beds with 34 per cent and is one of just three states that have an orange high-risk designation on the federal color-coded alert map along with Chihuahua and Tabasco. The remaining 29 states are at either yellow or green risk levels.

BOLIVIA

Major cities across Bolivia are reimplementing restriction measures to curb case growth in the midst of a third wave of COVID-19 infections that is increasing demand for intensive care units (ICUs), medical supplies and oxygen tanks. Recent single-day case counts have ranged between 2,300 and 3,000 and the active case count of 53,400 is higher than the second wave’s peak of 48,000 in February 2021.

Five of Bolivia’s nine departments are restricting free transit and business operations and capacities outside of complete confinement on weekends as more and more hospitals report they are unable to meet current demand for ICUs, citing growing cases as well as insufficient staffing.

CARIBBEAN

Per PAHO, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti and The Bahamas, are among the countries with the highest number of new infections in the region, adding that deaths have doubled in recent days.

May has been Trinidad and Tobago’s most lethal month during the pandemic after recording 162 deaths during the first 19 days of the month, a figure well over the 127 deaths reported for all of 2020.

The Dominican Republic and Cuba continue to lead the number of accumulated cases with 281,000 and 130,000 cases respectively, representing more than half of the sub-region’s total caseload. The Dominican Republic reports more than 60 per cent occupancy of ICUs, with the Greater Santo Domingo metropolitan area reporting occupancy levels of 90 per cent.