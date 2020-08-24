Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (17-23 August 2020) As of 24 August 2020

KEY FIGURES

6.6M CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 23 AUGUST

REGIONAL: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from PAHO/WHO 23 August COVID-19 Report - https://bit.ly/2O25YQw

As of 23 August, PAHO/WHO report 6,686,216 cases and 257,836 deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as 4,860,682 recovered cases.

KEY FIGURES

300K STUDENTS IN EL SALVADOR TARGETED FOR GOVERNMENT EDUCATION ASSISTANCE

CENTRAL AMERICA & MEXICO: COVID-19

MEXICO

Health officials say that national case growth is slowing down, with daily new case figures becoming increasingly smaller; the 17 August new case total was Mexico’s lowest single-day increase since the 3,427 cases reported for 15 June. Additionally, Mexico has now gone consecutive days with fewer than 300 deaths after a six-day period with more than 600 daily deaths.

The Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 lead says that the epidemic is now in a clear descent phase, citing the decreasing cases and death tolls and lowered hospital occupancy rates.

Despite the overall national decline, caseloads and deaths have risen in recent weeks in Baja California Sur and Zacatecas.

EL SALVADOR

The Minister of Education announced that on-site learning at El Salvador’s schools, colleges and universities remain suspended until at least 31 December. They added that the Ministry will provide more than 300,000 students who lack internet access with printed materials, while also providing educators with computer equipment in coming weeks.