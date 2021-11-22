Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (15-21 November 2021) As of 22 November 2021

REGIONAL: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

KEY FIGURES

164.3K MIGRANTS ENCOUNTERED AT MEXICO-UNITED STATES BORDER IN OCTOBER 2021

94% DECREASE IN HAITIAN MIGRANTS ENCOUNTERED FROM SEPTEMBER TO OCTOBER

MEXICO-US BORDER

Per official data, the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered 164,300 migrants at the Mexico-US border in October 2021, a 14 per cent decrease from September and the third consecutive month of decreasing encounters. CBP officials, who note a reduction in families and unaccompanied children among the migrants encountered, say that nearly 1 in 3 migrants encountered in October are repeat crossers previously expelled to Mexico in the last 12 months.

HAITIAN MIGRANTS

The October encounters include 900 Haitians, a 94 per cent decrease from the 17,600 Haitians encountered in September. This decrease may be temporary amid reports of continued migration from South America and/or stalled travel within Mexico.

Mexican refugee assistance offices say they have received 38,000 asylum requests from Haitians so far in 2021, more than any other nationality. At least 20,000 Haitians remain in the southern Mexican town of Tapachula near the Guatemalan border.

MIGRANTS IN MEXICO

The migrant caravan that left Tapachula in late October, estimated to have started at about 3,000-4,000 people, has dwindled to little more than 1,500 along their 300-mile trek to the Gulf state of Veracruz en route to the northern border. Mexico announced it is granting one-year residence and work permits to the group on humanitarian grounds, prompting a new caravan of about 1,500-1,600 people to set out from Tapachula on 18 November.

REGIONAL: COVID-19

ECUADOR

With Ecuador reaching more than 72 per cent of its population with COVID-19 vaccines, the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) announced the mandatory return to on-site schooling for 4.3 million students effective 22 November 2021. Education officials note that among the 670,000 students in voluntary return plans for schools operating with limited gathering capacities since June, there have only been 31 COVID-19 cases.

COE officials indicate the return will be gradual and with newly developed protocols that will account for students who have yet to be vaccinated, with students in rural areas starting first, followed by urban schools on 6 December and elementary school students on 17 January 2022.

TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

Trinidad and Tobago announced they will end the country's long-standing COVID-19 state of emergency, in effect since May 2021, despite vaccination coverage reaching only about 45 per cent of the population. Ministry of Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated, citing that unvaccinated people currently account for more than 96 per cent of the 1,437 COVID-19 deaths since vaccinations began in April 2021, compared to 56 deaths in fully vaccinated individuals, most of whom had pre-existing co-morbidities.