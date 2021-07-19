Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (12-18 July 2021) As of 19 July 2021

KEY FIGURES

737K NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FROM 12-18 JULY 2021

32.2% OF LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN WITH AT LEAST 1 VACCINE DOSE (AS OF 15 JULY)

15.1% OF LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FULLY VACCINATED (AS OF 15 JULY)

MEXICO

Week-to-week active cases jumped by nearly 70 per cent during 5-11 July compared to the previous week, making daily case numbers reach the same range as the beginning of the last surge in September 2020 that preceded historic highs in January 2021. Rising infections among young people, high case counts in tourist destinations and the circulation of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are priority concerns. The Delta variant, which is more transmissible, is especially concerning, as only 16 per cent of Mexico is fully vaccinated.

ECUADOR

While Ecuador has reached 23 per cent of the population with at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose, officials are confirming the deaths of three people in El Oro and two in Guayas people who tested positive for the Delta variant. The deaths, along with more confirmed Delta cases, are prompting officials to ramp up vaccinations in El Oro and implement stricter restrictions in El Oro and the city of Guayaquil for 15 days.

BARBADOS

Between 10 and 11 July, active cases nearly doubled, jumping from 52 to 92 in just 24 hours. Additionally, health officials confirm that the Delta, Gamma, and Alpha variants are all circulating in Barbados. The Government, who are again implementing a nightly curfew for two weeks, says it will scale up contact tracing and community testing.

Following the recent impacts of Hurricane Elsa, including 530 affected households in need of housing assistance, concerns remain over physical distancing and COVID-19 as those displaced are staying in temporary accommodations while their homes are repaired or rebuilt.

ST. VINCENT & THE GRENADINES: VOLCANIC ERUPTION

Japan announced an aid grant of US$1.58 million to support response for people displaced by the April 2021 eruption of the La Soufrière volcano.

The grant will support IOM and WFP assistance for about 1,100 displaced people through shelter renovation and for some 5,000 displaced people with food and basic household items.

Government assessments in northern St. Vincent for the reconstruction of homes indicate that some homes may not be able to be rebuilt due to dangers posed by lahars and other related hazards. A Government-created multi-agency committee will demarcate where homes will be allowed to be built in the red zone, meaning that displaced people in the hardest-hit areas may remain in shelters before returning to their communities or may be forced to resettle elsewhere on the island.