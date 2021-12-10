IRC statement: we stand with the families of asylum seekers affected by a traffic accident in Chiapas and call for stronger protection systems

Mexico City, Mexico, December 10, 2021 — In response to the traffic accident in Chiapas, in which asylum seekers were injured and many lost their lives, Everardo Esquivel, representative of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Mexico, said:

“This year we have seen how the situation for asylum seekers in Mexico has become even more complicated, especially in the South. The increase in the number of displaced people from other countries trying to find safety, either in Mexico or passing through the country, and the limitations in services to respond to increasing needs, have resulted in an asylum system in crisis that can force people to make desperate decisions.

"Mexico has a long history of welcoming refugees and asylum seekers from around the world in times when crises have hit the hardest. At the IRC we have identified that the country has a strategic location to respond to the migration crisis in Latin America: it is not only a country of origin, but also of transit and even a safe destination for some people in specific circumstances.

"At the International Rescue Committee we stand in solidarity with the affected people and their families. At the same time, we call for international cooperation and funding to strengthen asylum and protection systems and policies in Mexico."

About the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Mexico

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is responding along the main migration corridors in Mexico: from the southern to the northern borders and along the routes through the country. The IRC’s programs offer a timely and comprehensive response to the most urgent needs of people on the move, including: prevention and response to gender-based violence; access to critical information through InfoDigna, a multi-channel information platform; prevention and mitigation of COVID-19; economic recovery and development; child protection services; as well as identifying needs and referring cases to local service providers. Additionally, the IRC is supporting local integration efforts by providing cultural orientation to individuals who have chosen to stay in Mexico.

