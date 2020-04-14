IOM Launches Social Media Campaign in Mexico to Prevent Discrimination During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Mexico City – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched a campaign in Mexico through social networks with the aim of sensitizing citizens about the importance of avoiding xenophobia and hate speech towards migrants during the COVID-19 emergency. IOM also urges the rights of all migrants be respected.

"What is sought is to inform, train and sensitize citizens and public officials that any migrant is as vulnerable to COVID-19 as any other, and that it is necessary to promote public policies for the elimination of these specific vulnerabilities and stigmas that these people face,” explained Christopher Gascon, Head of Mission of OIM Mexico.

The initiative titled “COVID 19 does not discriminate, why do you?” highlights incidents of misinformation that spread fear. The campaign aims to reach populations in communities where there are migrant shelters, safe houses, or temporary camps for people on the move.

IOM maintains that in a globalized world, where millions of people mobilize daily, infectious diseases such as COVID19 pose obvious risks to the economy and to public health, as well as less visible risks such as discrimination.

"Often the origin of prejudice and discrimination comes from fear: discrimination against those who travel or come from other countries that have nothing to do with COVID 19. It is another virus called xenophobia," OIM Mexico’s Chief of Mission added.

The campaign, which will continue on IOM Mexico's social networks through the end of April, echoes the concerns of the United Nations system over the impact of COVID-19 is having on the most vulnerable, among them are those with low incomes, migrants and refugees.

IOM is a United Nations agency committed to the principle that migration in an orderly and humane manner benefits migrants and society.

As the leading international organization for migration, IOM works with its partners in the international community to ensure respect for the human dignity and well-being of migrants, to help address the growing challenge of managing migration. IOM also seeks to foster understanding of migration issues, and to encourage social and economic development through migration.

