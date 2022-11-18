Internal Displacement in Mexico: Bimonthly Protection Monitoring Snapshot (September & October 2022)

Since July 2022, DRC has implemented a Protection Monitoring program aimed at understanding and evidencing the protection situation of persons internally displaced by violence in Mexico, particularly in the states of Sinaloa and Chihuahua. In September and October of 2022, Protection Monitoring activities were conducted in both states. In Sinaloa, these activities mainly covered individuals in the municipalities of Culiacan, Salvador Alvarado, Choix and Maztlan. In Chihuahua, these activities were conducted in the municipalities of Chihuahua, Hidalgo de Parral, Bocoyna and Juarez. In September and October, 358 interviews were conducted, covering a total of 1,412 people. This information is complemented by the findings of key informant interviews, focus groups and direct observations, as well as a review of reports, news sources and other documents relating to context.