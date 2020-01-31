31 Jan 2020

Inter-Agency Response: Mixed Movements from NCA, Update #1 (15-23 JANUARY 2020)

from International Organization for Migration, UN Children's Fund, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 23 Jan 2020
Key figures

3,500 estimated persons part of the large mixed movements

CONTEXT

As of 15 January, large mixed movements from the North of Central America departed from Honduras and El Salvador heading north. These include a visible amount of young men and families traveling with children. By 23 January, government figures estimated that the number of people had reached 3,500, the majority concentrated in Tecun Uman.

Only those fleeing violence and intending to seek asylum in Mexico, or people holding valid travel documents, have been crossing through official border points. Reports of people crossing irregularly through the Suchiate River have been widely covered by the media. Many of those without the appropriate travel documentation or intentions to seek asylum have been assisted to return to their country and / or deported by immigration authorities. Movements have since 27 January stabilized.

On January 23, OHCHR, IOM, UNHCR and UNICEF expressed their concern about the consequences of the use of force during immigration control operations that took place in Chiapas (Mexico/Guatemala border), when some 1,200 people crossed Suchiate River towards Mexico, affecting children and women.

Considering the imminent needs, UN Agencies have been providing a response in collaboration with the civil society and the local Guatemalan government.

International Organization for Migration:
