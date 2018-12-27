Inter-Agency Response: Mixed Migration Flows from the North of Central America (NCA) 15 October - 15 December 2018

BACKGROUND

Since mid-October, large groups of people largely referred to as ‘caravans’ left the North of Central America – particularly from Honduras and El Salvador – heading northward with the hope of reaching Mexico and the United States of America. These groups are comprised of persons with international protection needs, as well as those seeking to improve their economic situation or hoping to reunite with family members abroad. By the end of November, the first large group reached Mexico’s northern border and concentrated in Tijuana where at present at least 4,000 persons remain. In addition, many others remained in Tapachula, in Mexico City or other key points along the way. Over 3,700 persons have sought asylum in Mexico and a smaller number in Guatemala. Over 8,500 persons have returned to Honduras and El Salvador.

During the first two weeks of December, these migration flows of persons from the North of Central America largely returned to regular movements (small groups and individuals).

In light of these mixed movements of asylum-seekers and migrants, the United Nations system and partners in the field have been supporting governments in the countries of origin, transit and destination to provide a response to the specific needs of this population, according to the respective mandates.

RESPONSE AT THE FIELD LEVEL

IOM, the UN International Organization for Migration, works at the regional, national and local levels to strengthen capacities on migration governance. IOM provides counselling and information to migrants, and supports shelters and NGOs in the delivery of assistance. IOM works alongside governments to carry out a Voluntary Assisted Return Programme, aiming at the safe and dignified return and reintegration of migrants who are unable or unwilling to remain in host or transit countries and voluntarily choose to return to their countries of origin.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, supports States in providing international protection to asylum-seekers and refugees, those who have fled their countries of origin because their lives are at risk. UNHCR holds periodic discussions with governments, other UN agencies and NGOs at the field level with the aim of facilitating a coordinated response in terms of shelter, humanitarian assistance, basic services, and access to asylum procedures, as well as on finding durable solutions to the plight of asylum-seekers and refugees.

UNICEF works with local and national governments and civil society to protect the rights of refugee and migrant children, through addressing the root causes of forced and irregular migration and ensuring the integral protection of the rights of children in transit and destination. UNICEF works in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador where it provides immediate support to children and families in the context of migration and displacement, while also strengthening institutional capacities of different sectors working with this population.