Inter-Agency Response: Mixed Migration Flows from the North of Central America (1 - 30 January 2019)

BACKGROUND

Between 14 and 30 January, several small and large mixed groups from Honduras and El Salvador departed from different towns with the hope of reaching Mexico and the United States of America. Reasons for their flight vary. Among them are people fleeing violence and persecution in their countries of origin, as well as others looking to improve their economic situation, reunite with their families in the United States or solve their food security needs. Of particular concern is the vulnerability of those on the move, who might face risks related to smuggling or trafficking.

While mixed groups were departing their countries in large and visible scales in 2018 (an estimated 5,000 people per group), those departing in 2019 left in smaller groups, some crossing the borders through unofficial crossings points. A significant increase of people has been reported in Guatemala’s department of Peten, through which relatively small groups have been crossing towards Mexico. Most visibly, however, between 15 and 30 January 2019, small groups of Salvadorians, Hondurans and Guatemalans made their way to the Tecun Uman border, accounting for around 12,600 people who either crossed borders, or residing irregularly in Guatemala or Mexico.

As a result of the mass arrivals from Central America, the Mexican Government began implementation on a pilot basis of a new entry procedure at the border in Ciudad Hidalgo under its new immigration policy. Under the new policy, the Government commits to a migratory regime based on human rights. Although many of the details of the policy remain to be defined, it is expected to have significant impact on the large movements of people from the NCA.

From 17 to 29 January (when the pilot closed), the Mexican National Institute for Migration (INM for its acronym in Spanish), registered 12,574 applicants for the Humanitarian Visitor Card at the border with Guatemala in Ciudad Hidalgo. The vast majority were from Central America. INM had issued over 8,600 Humanitarian Visitor’s Cards to allow for entry and free movement in Mexico as well as access to the labour market. The Government announced on 28 January that registration under the pilot programme was ending, but that it would continue to issue cards to people who had registered. It stated that in the future it would issue the Humanitarian Visitor´s Card to people in their countries of origin in the NCA. INM also announced that it would issue two forms of short term stay previously reserved for Guatemalans and Belizeans, the Regional Visitors Cards and Border Worker’s Cards, to Salvadorans and Hondurans.

As at 30 January, the majority of new arrivals remained in the border region with some in Guatemala and most in Mexico, including upwards of 2,500 people in a temporary shelter in the INM border station. There were indications that a large number could begin moving north. Approximately 2,700 people were in the Mexico City “Palillo” Stadium and around 2,000 of them continued to move further north the next day.

In light of these mixed movements of asylum-seekers and migrants, the United Nations system and partners in the field have been deploying teams to the borders to support governments in the countries of origin, transit and destination in responding to the specific needs of these groups, according to the respective mandates.