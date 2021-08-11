Immigration Detention in Mexico: Between the United States and Central America, February 2021

KEY FINDINGS

• Mexico detained more than 180,000 people for migration-related reasons in 2019, one of the highest totals in the world that year and among the highest on record for Mexico.

• As of 2020, the country was operating nearly 60 long- and short-term immigration detention centres.

• In contrast to many other important migrant detaining countries, Mexico does not impose criminal sanctions for unauthorised entry or stay, nor does it use prisons or other criminal justice-related facilities for migration enforcement purposes.

• Mexican law and policy employ euphemisms to denote migration-related detention practices: detention centres are called estaciones migratorias (“migration stations”); placing a person in a detention centre is called presentación (or “presenting” a migrant at a facility); and taking a migrant into custody is sometimes described as an operativo de rescate de migrantes (“migrants rescue operation”).

• In late 2020, the country adopted reforms to its migration law prohibiting the detention of children, which some observers greeted with scepticism because of the prominence of this practice in Mexico—which detained more than 50,000 children in 2019—and its failure to adhere to previously existing child detention prohibitions.

• After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, detainees staged protests across the country over the poor sanitary conditions in detention centres. By the end of April 2020, most migrant detainees had been released as the total population of detainees dropped from 3,759 in March 2020 to 106 by 26 April 2020.