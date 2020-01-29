II Annual Report of the Regional Comprehensive Protection & Solutions Framework (MIRPS) 2019

I. Introduction

i. MIRPS AT A GLANCE

ONE

Reception & Admission Strengthen the capacity to identify, refer and document people with protection needs.

TWO

Provide humanitarian assistance, legal orientation and integration services for refugees, displaced people, returnees and people in transit.

Immediate & persistent needs

THREE

Support to host countries & communities Strengthen the institutional response and coordination with local authorities, the civil society and private sector in host areas to promote social inclusion and socioeconomic participation.

FOUR

Enhance opportunities for durable solutions Promote public policies specifically for refugees, displaced people and returnees, while integrating them to existing programmes that encourage their self-reliance.

Belize, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Panama adopted the San Pedro Sula Declaration in 2017, and agreed to jointly implement the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS known by its abbreviation in Spanish). In 2019, El Salvador became part of the MIRPS, thus becoming committed to addressing the root causes of forced displacement in a comprehensive manner, in coordination with the other countries. The MIRPS is a concrete application of the Global Compact on Refugees, which encourages regional cooperation among countries of origin, transit and destination to share greater responsibility in matters of prevention, protection and durable solutions.

It also entails a participatory approach by directly involving people with protection needs and populations impacted by violence and insecurity. In addition, it integrates regional and international organizations, as well as cooperating States (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Spain, Switzerland and Uruguay), which are committed to the humanitarian and development agenda.

ii. FOREWORD

The Pro Tempore Presidency of the MIRPS, as an expression of political will by States integrating it, is a forum that encourages the articulation of strategic actions and new initiatives to address forced displacement and international protection needs from a regional and human rights approach. It incorporates countries of origin, destination, transit and of asylum, as well as a wide set of regional and international actors.

Through the four pillars of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (reception and admission; immediate needs; support to host countries and communities; and durable solutions), this report provides in detail our regional vision and context, as well as our achievements, needs and impending challenges, and also out indicators and best practices at the national level. From a regional point of view, we present the work advanced and led by the Pro Tempore Presidency of the MIRPS.

The national chapters reflect the commitments and priorities all our countries have enshrined in their national plans, as well as the actions put forward, the impact and progress made thus far and our best practices, as well as the challenges inherent to regional responses.

In line with the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees, the regional component is a call to partners and other relevant stakeholders to contribute towards a fairer distribution of the responsibilities, thus widening the basis for support and solidarity.

This joint effort displays the relevance of the Pro Tempore in catalyzing and articulating strategies towards the achievement of common goals like searching for joint solutions. This is paramount to ensuring the access to rights and humanitarian assistance to every persona with international protection needs in our region.

Hence, the Pro Tempore Presidency of the MIRPS is the mechanism that will guarantee continuity of processes already initiated, as well the establishment of much needed synergies with among actors and sectors to work towards addressing the root causes of forced displacement, as well as to tend to the humanitarian and protection needs so no one is left behind.