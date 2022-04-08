GIEWS Country Brief: Mexico 08-April-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Planted area to 2022 main wheat crop estimated slightly above‑average level

The 2022 main season wheat crop is currently at flowering and grain filling stages, and shows favourable vegetation conditions in most producing areas. Planted area is officially estimated to be slight above the average, which represents a rebound from the low levels of the previous two years. The expansion of sowings is mainly driven by the high prices of the grain and it is most pronounced in the key producing State of Sonora, with a year‑on‑year increase greater than 20 percent. The coverage of the government’s guaranteed minimum price programme was expanded in December 2021 to include small holder farmers (up to 8 hectares per producer) from the current cropping season, which also supported acreage gains. The 2022 main season output, which accounts for 95 percent of the annual wheat production, is preliminarily forecast at an above‑average level.

The 2022 minor season maize crop, to be harvested from April, is under generally good conditions. Production is anticipated at a below‑average level due to a contraction in planted area, which is officially estimated to be about 10 percent below the previous five‑year average. Despite the high prices of maize and the implementation of the minimum price programme for small and medium‑size producers, high production costs induced farmers to reduce sowings.

Cereal production in 2021 officially estimated to be near average

With the harvest of the 2021 main season maize crop completed last January, the 2021 aggregate output of maize (27.5 million tonnes) and wheat (3.3 million tonnes) is officially estimated at a near‑average level. Sorghum production in 2021 was estimated at 4.3 million tonnes, about 8 percent below the average, as the main season crop was affected by poor rains in the key producing Tamaulipas State.

Cereal import requirements in 2021/22 marketing year forecast slightly above average

Cereal import requirements in the 2021/22 marketing year (October/September) are forecast at 24.5 million tonnes, slightly above the average. The increasing demand for yellow maize by the domestic feed industry steadily supported cereal imports since 2012, making the country the world’s second largest maize importer in the 2020/21 marketing year.

Prices of white maize well above year‑earlier levels

Following seasonal declines between December 2021 and February 2022, prices rose in March due to high production and transportation costs and were 25 percent higher year on year.

Reflecting the high prices of maize, prices of staple tortilla in most retail markets were also well above their year‑earlier levels. In March 2022, prices of black beans were also higher than their values in the same month in 2021, despite a bumper main season harvest, completed in late 2021. Prices of rice have been increasing since December 2021 and, as of March 2022, they were slightly lower than a year earlier, mainly reflecting higher year‑on‑year imports in the November 2021 to February 2022 period.