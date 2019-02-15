Flow Monitoring Survey: Suchiate, Chiapas, Mexico, January, 2019

Background

As part of the activities of IOM Regional Program on Migration in Mexico, a flow monitoring survey has been implemented in the southern border region of the country, specifically in the State of Chiapas on the border with Guatemala.

The survey was conducted in the context of the emergence of migratory movements known as Caravans of Central American Migrants. These caravans are characterized, by the migration of people mainly from countries of North Central America towards the North America.

In response to the last caravan, the Government of the United Mexican States, established a policy for the entry of migrants from the caravan into national territory by creating a “visitor for humanitarian reasons” card. The flow monitoring survey was conducted mostly with people waiting in line to obtain this migration document.

The survey protocol works as an assessment tool that allows for an understanding of the current migration needs, characteristics and trends shown by those who are part of these migratory movements.