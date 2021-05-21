DTM Baseline for Mobility Tracking: Presence of Migrants. Central Tapachula, Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico (Round 1 - February 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

1,835 migrants identified living in Central Tapachula.

34% of migrants live in the city’s southern zone.

Main nationalities detected: Honduras Haiti Cuba Others: Africa

Xenophobic attitudes against migrants.

Crimes associated with human trafficking for sexual exploitation: Central American female migrants make up the majority of the victims.

High levels of insecurity in the Northwest of Tapachula’s historic centre.

Closure of shelters due to COVID-19 has resulted in an increase in demand for rented rooms for lodging.

SITUATIONAL CONTEXT

The World Migration Report 2020 (International Organization for Migration, 2020) points out that Mexico has become a destination for an increasing number of international migrants. A proportion of these migrants remain inside Mexico after failing to reach the United States of America as planned. The report also signals an increase in the quantity of extra-regional migrants who travel through Central America and Mexico as they make their way towards the United States of America.

Mexico’s southern border is a region with a strong routine cross-border mobility process, which indicates that the Central American population in Tapachula is not a new phenomenon. Since the beginning of 2019, the arrival of migrants from Africa, Haiti, Cuba and, to a lesser extent, from Asia has increased exponentially.

There is a correlation between economic factors and factors associated with violence making it difficult at the present time to distinguish between economic migration and forced migration, which is why migration flows appear to be consistent with these combined factors or mixed migration flows.

Currently, a high number of migrants have had to remain in the municipality of Tapachula, principally in its urban areas, awaiting the National Institute of Migration’s (INM) resolution of their migratory status, or awaiting the resolution from the Mexican Commission of Aid for Refugees (COMAR) of their application for refugee status within the country. These matters have been the reason for the temporary settlement of the migrant population in different areas of Tapachula, with its central zone standing out as an area that has a marked presence of a migrant population.