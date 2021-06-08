Drought Conditions in Mexico and Its Effect on Agriculture

Report Highlights:

Increased water demand for both human consumption and agricultural production, along with lagging water management practices and lack of contingency plans has resulted in a rapid depletion of water reserves in Mexico, particularly in Northern Mexico. The forecast of high temperatures in the summer have triggered warnings of possible water shortages affecting urban and rural communities. This report includes a general analysis of how these shortages might affect agricultural production in Mexico.

Introduction

FAS Mexico has followed recent information reported by national media on the ongoing drought conditions affecting the Mexican territory since mid-2020 to the first half of 2021. These reports, based primarily on reports prepared by the Mexican Water Commission (CONAGUA) and climate forecasts of the Mexican Weather Service (SMN), refer to rains in 2020 that were three percent below the yearly average. This can be considered normal, given historic rain fluctuations, but during 2020 in particular a noticeable increase of urban/residential water demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a similar surge in the demand by agricultural production resulted in a rapid depletion of Mexico’s water reserve throughout the country’s dams, many of which (68 percent) are currently below half of their capacity. The forecast of high temperatures in the upcoming summer season have triggered the concern of national and state authorities, who warn that possible water shortages may affect urban and rural communities in the near future. This report includes a general analysis of how these shortages might affect agricultural production and trade in Mexico.