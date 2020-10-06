Delta instensifies rapidly into major hurricane

Hurricane Delta has rapidly strengthened into a dangerous category 4 on the Saffir Simpson scale, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (209 km/h) heading towards the Yucatan Peninsula.

Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, and be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through ThHurricane Delta key messagesursday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Deep moisture associated with Delta will cause heavy rainfall over portions of the Cayman Islands, western Cuba, and the northern Yucatan Peninsula through midweek. This rainfall could lead to significant flash flooding and mudslides. Later this week, Delta is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash and urban flooding to portions of the central Gulf Coast, Tennessee Valley, and southeastern United States.

Delta is now forecast to be the record 10th US land-falling tropical cyclone in a single season (9 in 1916). Areas along the Northern Gulf Coast are at risk for impacts while still dealing with the aftermath of hurricanes Laura and Sally.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been so active that the regular list of rotating names has been exhausted and the Greek alphabet is being used.